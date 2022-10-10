Newton. Bears running youth program returns

The Bears Youth Running Program is back after a two year hiatus due to COVID and is running strong. The program is held on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 at Lodestar Park in Newton and still has some spots still available.

The Bears is open to kids in grades 4-8 and kids are grouped according to ability. It’s a fun-filled hour of stretching, running drills, relays, races and running games. Cost is $25, and the program runs into November.

For further information or to register your child, call 973-362-8006 or e-mail BearsRunningClub@aol.com.