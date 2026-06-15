Newton boys lacrosse posts 15-win season, captures division title

There were many top shelf victories earned by the Newton High School boys lacrosse team during the 2026 season.

But it was in defeat that the Braves showed their strong character and team togetherness.

“I believe that although we won 15 games this season, our most impressive performance may have come in a loss to Sparta (11-9 on May 2) in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament,’’ Newton head coach David Gallucci said. “In fact, our two-goal defeat was Sparta’s closest game of the tournament. One of our goals this year was to challenge ourselves against stronger competition, and competing against higher Division programs such as Sparta, Roxbury, Mahwah, Jefferson, Kinnelon and Parsippany Hills helped elevate our level of play.

“Within our own division, our victory over a very talented West Milford team (a 10-8 win on April 23) stands out as our most impressive win. That game required tremendous leadership, resilience and competitive spirit from our players. Their ability to respond to adversity and perform under pressure was a defining characteristic of this year’s team and a major factor in our success. In addition, having to beat a very athletic and well-coached Kittatinny team twice (10-1 on April 28 and 8-4 on May 14) was a very challenging accomplishment.’’

All season long, Newton benefitted from solid leadership on the roster.

“Matt Ellsworth and Sean Carson were among our most vocal leaders,’’ Gallucci said. “Both played with tremendous passion and energy, setting the tone through their intensity and enthusiasm. Max Faye, on the other hand, exemplified a quieter leadership style, choosing to lead through his actions rather than his words. His selflessness on and off the field became contagious within the program and played a significant role in shaping our team culture.“

The braves finished 6-1 as co-champions along with Lenape Valley and West Milford in the Pooley Division this spring.

Newton advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament quarterfinal round before losing a one goal game to Mahwah. The Braved topped Pompton Lakes in the first round of the Sectionals.

The momentum built by the Braves could very well carry over to the 2027 season and beyond.

“Newton lacrosse now has eclipsed 10 or more wins, as well as winning seasons, five years in a row, from 2022-2026,’’ Gallucci said.