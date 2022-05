Carly Mayhood allowed three earned runs on three hits with 15 strikeouts and five walks, leading Newton to a 7-3 win over Dover on April 21.

Aubrey Carroll went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Newton (7-4), which broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth inning. Allison Mountford recorded two hits and a RBI in the win.

Jocelyn Koo allowed seven earned runs on six hits with 7 strikeouts and five walks for Dover (3-5).