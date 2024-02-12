Home
Newton/Lenape Valley falls to Vernon
George Leroy Hunter
Stockholm
/
| 12 Feb 2024 | 02:25
Vernon’s Rick Bennett, second from left, hits the puck toward the goal in the second period of the game against Newton/Lenape Valley on Feb. 3. Vernon won, 11-6. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
Vernon’s Christopher Gay lines up the puck for a shot.
Newton/Lenape Valley has a 11-8 record so far this season and will play High Point in the final round of the Charette Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
Players clash over the puck.
Hockey players battle for control of the puck.
Newton/Lenape Valley goalie Ryan Salerno reacts to an incoming puck.
A Newton/Lenape Valley player controls the puck.
Newton/Lenape Valley's Kayla Latham warms up on the ice before the start of the game.
