Newton-Lenape Valley wins Sussex Cup

The Newton-Lenape Valley (NLV) ice hockey team defeated Vernon, 8-4, on Saturday night, Dec. 30 at Skylands Ice World to pick up the program’s second Sussex Cup title in three seasons.

NLV went 2-0 in the Sussex Cup round-robin, defeating High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny, 7-4, before clinching the title with the win over Vernon.

NLV trailed, 3-2, after consecutive goals from Christopher Gay, Luke Zabriskie and Jake Chromcik. Then the team scored six consecutive goals in the second period to take control, with Brayden Dabrowski getting the tying goal before Justin Zappe buried the go-ahead goal.

Dabrowski’s second goal with 4:03 left in the second put his team up 5-3.

Vernon tallied a fourth goal in the third.

Maksym Pastukh continued to impress, recording a five-point game with three goals and two assists. It is his fourth-consecutive hat trick and fifth of the young season.

Justin Zappe and David Pineda each had a goal and two assists, with Martin Murphy dishing out two assists.

Ty Dellicker led the team in hits. Ryan Salerno made 22 saves to secure the win.

NLV previously won the Sussex Cup title in 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2021-22.