Newton reaches field hockey semifinals

Meadow D’Annibale collected two goals and two assists, Kaitlyn Harding totaled two goals and an assist and Jaclyn Vena added a goal and three assists to power the top-seeded Newton high field hockey team to a 7-2 victory over ninth-seeded Glen Ridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament on Nov. 6 at home.

Newton, ranked No. 5 in the state, was slated to play host to fifth-seeded Verona on Monday in a sectional semifinal with the championship game scheduled for Wednesday.

Emma Trout added a goal and an assist and Arianna Stroppa also scored in front of the goalie trio of Ava Kithcart (four saves), Abbie Paglia (three saves) and Maya Khan.

Newton, which won its first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship last month, has won three straight since suffering its only loss of the season, a 2-0 setback to No. 1 Oak Knoll on Oct. 28.

Harding now has 51 goals and 17 assists this season to lead the Braves’ offense.

Here’s how the other Newton teams fared last week:

Cross Country

Maggie Daggett placed 38th in a time of 22:50 to lead the Newton girls at the NJSIAA Group 1 Championships on Saturday at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Daggett, a sophomore, had placed eighth at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships in a time of 21:56 on Nov. 1 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. Alexander Johnson was the leading place-winner for Newton clocking a time of 19:52, good for 50th place at the sectionals.

Boys Soccer

The 11th-seeded Braves dropped a 2-1 decision to sixth-seeded Pascack Valley in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Hillsdale.

Newton ended the season with an 8-10-2 mark and was led offensively by Zac Huffman (11 goals, three assists), Riley Flemming (six goals, three assists), Ethan rodriguez (five goals, one assist) and JT Kurilko (two goals, six assists) with the goalie tandem of Jack Boffa and Anthony Romeo sharing duties in net.

Girls Soccer

Newton saw its 2025 campaign come to a close with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Waldwick in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament on Saturday in Waldwick.

The Lady Braves, seeded eighth, had defeated ninth-seeded Park Ridge, 2-0, in a first round game on Nov. 5 at home.

Hannah Harrison had assists on goals by Carrigan Walsh and Vanessa DeStefano and Skylar Mims earned the shutout by saving both shots she faced to pace the win.

Newton (10-6-3) was fueled offensively by Harrison (13 goals, five assists), Caitlin Pokrywa (eight goals, 11 assists), Madalyn Nolan (five goals, eight assists) and DeStefano (six goals, two assists). Mims made 114 saves to anchor the defense.