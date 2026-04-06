Newton softball focused on growth amid injuries

With pride, determination and a sharp eye toward teamwork, the Newton High School softball team has begun the 2026 regular season.

The Braves are scheduled to host Mountain Lakes on Saturday, April 18.

“I want to see consistent improvement from the girls daily,’’ Newton coach Paul Filan said. “Looking for the team to improve in the area of communication and continue to work on their approach at the plate. Developing that next pitch mentality, keeping the focus on the current play and not getting frustrated about the previous play [is important].’’

Key returning players include Jordyn Young (senior, catcher, injured and out for the season), Aubrey Sawler (senior, outfielder), Bella DeLeon (senior, shortstop), Emma Trout (senior, outfielder), Mackenzie Greenhalgh (senior, second base), Carrigan Walsh (junior, third base and catcher), Jaida Long (junior, pitcher, injured and out for the season), Breille Roberts (junior, outfielder) and Isabella Rubino (sophomore, first base).

Promising newcomers include Grace Lippe (junior, pitcher), Cassie Corby (junior, outfielder), Brooke Farence (junior, second base and short stop), Joslyn Anderson (junior, first base and third base) and Ella Russo (sophomore, catcher and third base).

Leadership on the roster is a valuable commodity in favor of the Braves this season.

“Even though Jordyn Young is injured, she was one of our leaders last season and will continue that role,’’ Filan said. “I am looking for the rest of the senior class, who have a ton of varsity experience, to step up as leaders this season.’’

Newton collected 11 overall victories with an impression record of 9-1 as champions in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division last spring. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 15 seed and were defeated by second seeded Passaic Valley last May.

“The Freedom Division is a tougher division than we have played in the last few seasons,’’ Filan said. “There are many good teams like Jefferson, Vernon and High Point. We are moving up in competition, and with some significant injuries this year, we are looking to play the role of spoiler this season.’’