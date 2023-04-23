x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Opening day for Lakeland Little League

Stanhope /
| 23 Apr 2023 | 09:16
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope.
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope.
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope.
    Lakeland Little League teams march on to the field on opening day Saturday, April 22 in Stanhope.
    Drew Knec, a junior at Lenape Valley Regional High School, plays the national anthem on his guitar.
    Drew Knec, a junior at Lenape Valley Regional High School, plays the national anthem on his guitar.
    Little League players stand at attention during the national anthem.
    Little League players stand at attention during the national anthem.
    Netcong Mayor Joseph Nametko throws out a first pitch.
    Netcong Mayor Joseph Nametko throws out a first pitch.
    Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki throws out a first pitch.
    Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki throws out a first pitch.
    Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki shakes hands with the catcher after the first pitch.
    Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki shakes hands with the catcher after the first pitch.
    Lakeland Little League teams line up around the diamond on opening day in Stanhope.
    Lakeland Little League teams line up around the diamond on opening day in Stanhope.
    Parents photograph one of the Little League teams.
    Parents photograph one of the Little League teams.
    Parents photograph one of the Little League teams.
    Parents photograph one of the Little League teams.
    Canice Wall Jr., left, and Braxton Turner pose for a photo on opening day. Both are 7 and live in Netcong. This is their second year playing on a Lakeland Little League team.
    Canice Wall Jr., left, and Braxton Turner pose for a photo on opening day. Both are 7 and live in Netcong. This is their second year playing on a Lakeland Little League team.