Over 100 participants take part in Lenape Valley Patriot 5K

More than 100 runners, walkers and strollers participated in the second annual Patriot 5K hosted by Lenape Valley Regional High School.

The event featured participants ranging in age from 6 to 79 and followed a course through Stanhope. Each participant received a commemorative race T-shirt and a finisher medal.

Peter Scholl won the men’s division, followed by Raymond Fromme in second place and Christopher Boyle in third. Emily Wisneski was the top female finisher, with Lisa Veivia placing second and Falon Corno Adams finishing third.

Both overall winners, Scholl and Wisneski, are teachers at Lenape Valley Regional High School.

Organizers said the event drew strong community support and brought together students, alumni, families and local residents for a morning of fitness and fellowship.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Lenape Valley Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, which provides educational assistance to future graduates.