Patriots captures first division title since 1998

The 2025-2026 season will without a doubt go down as a memorable one-and for all the right reasons-for the Lenape Valley High School boys basketball program.

The Patriots faced several tough opponents on the court, yet emerged as the undefeated champions of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division.

Each victory in the Colonial Division stood out in terms of importance for Lenape Valley.

“Our 10 Colonial Division games in which we went 10-0 and won our first Conference championship since 1998 [were all memorable victories],’’ Lenape Valley coach Dan Moylan said.

Leadership was plentiful and quite competent for the Patriots this recently concluded season.

“Our captains were Tyler Brennan and Mike Mariani but all of our eight seniors added something to our team leadership,’’ Moylan said.

Ben Sumski stood out in terms of getting better and better as a basketball player at every given opportunity, be it practice or a game.

“He exploded in the second half of the season with multiple double digit scoring and rebounds,’’ Moylan said.

The Patriots tallied 14 overall wins and they advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament as the No. 12 seed, where they were defeated by fifth-seeded Midland Park in a road contest.

The future appears promising for Lenape Valley boys basketball as the JV team finished with a 16-3 record.