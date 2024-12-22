Patriots defeat North Warren, 34-25

Addison Coles totaled 10 points, four rebounds and three steals; Juliane Cerullo added nine points, four assists, four blocks, three rebounds and two steals; and Regina Williams collected eight points, three steals and two rebounds to pace the Lenape Valley Regional High School girls basketball team to a 34-25 victory over North Warren on Thursday afternoon, Dec.19 in Blairstown.

Coles, a senior forward, scored a team-high 14 points, along with seven rebounds as the Patriots (1-1) bowed to Vernon, 42-38, in its season-opening game Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Lenape Valley will play in the North Warren Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28 in Blairstown.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Ryan O’Toole (11 points per game), Tyler Brennan (10 ppg), Jackson McDonald (7.5 ppg), Ben Suminski (6.5 ppg) and Brailin Peralta (5 ppg) have led the Patriots in scoring this season.

Lenape Valley (0-2) will take part in the Dover Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28.

Boys wrestling

Giancarlos Vega (113 pounds), Nate Slader (132), Marc Pavese (138), David Holeman (144), Gage Graziano (150), Jakob Bell (157) and Vincent Oliveri (215) each won by fall to power Lenape Valley’s 72-6 victory over East Orange on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21 at a quad meet in Roxbury.

The Patriots (2-2) also bested Vernon, 60-24, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at home. Pavese (138 pounds), Bell (157), Mikey Sweizer (165) and Alexzander Bachtler (175) each recorded pins in that decision.

Lenape Valley will host a tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Other competing teams include DePaul, Hackettstown, Hanover Park, Kinnelon, Livingston, Lodi, Northern Valley Demarest, Passaic and Vernon.

Girls wrestling

Angelina Qualitieri won the 100-pound title; Cora Almendinger was fourth at 126; Gigi Santana was fourth at 132; and Jessica Lagunes was fourth at 145 to lead Lenape Valley in the Bloomfield Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22.

The Patriots finished fourth of 12 competing schools in the teams’ race with 88.5 points.

Ice hockey

Ty Dellicker and Tanner Gaboda each had two goals and Arsenni Pastukh added a goal and two assists to pace the Newton/Lenape Valley co-op squad to a 6-3 victory over Parsippany Hills on Dec. 21 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Sean Lockwood added a goal and Patrick Boden made 31 saves to aid the victory.

Dellicker leads the team in scoring with six goals and an assist, with Gaboda adding three goals and Pastukh totaling two goals and two assists.

Bowling

Riley O’Toole had a high series of 470 and Adam Wien rolled a high game of 207 to lift Lenape Valley to a total pins victory over Hopatcong, 1879-1851, as it earned its first victory of the season Dec. 16 at Sparta Lanes.

Other contributors for Lenape Valley (1-5) included Dillon Green (375 series), Megan Francis (331), Catherine Hudson (239) and Hailey Dunn (169).