Patriots fall to Braves

Seniors Mayla McLean and Madelyn Schuddeboom each had a goal and an assist, but the ninth-seeded Lenape Valley Regional High School girls soccer team fell to eighth-seeded Newton, 4-3, in a penalty-kick shootout in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament there Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The game was knotted, 2-2, and stayed that way through two scoreless overtime periods before it headed to a shootout.

Senior goalie Riley O’Brien made 10 saves for Lenape Valley (5-5-1).

McLean leads the Patriots with 10 goals and six assists followed by Schuddeboom (six goals, two assists) and Danielle Botto (one goal). O’Brien owns three shutouts this fall.

Lenape Valley will play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Lenape Valley, the 13th seed, suffered a 6-0 setback to fourth-seeded Hackettstown, 6-0, in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament on Oct. 9 in Hackettstown.

The Patriots had defeated 16th-seeded North Warren, 2-0, in a first-round contest at home Oct. 7.

Nelson Zuniga had a goal and an assist; Johan Zizajkovski also scored; and Oliver Boguski made three saves to post the shutout.

The Patriots (7-4-1) will play at Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Oct. 17.

Field hockey

Kaidyn Gomez collected three goals and an assist and Sara Spring also scored to pace Lenape Valley to a 4-0 victory over North Warren there Oct. 7.

Sophia Salerno turned aside the only shot she faced to earn the shutout.

The Patriots, seeded ninth, bowed to eighth-seeded Kittatinny, 2-0, in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament there Oct. 1.

Gomez leads the team in scoring with seven goals and three assists.

Girls tennis

Lenape Valley, seeded second, suffered a 5-0 loss to 10th-seeded Madison in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament at home Oct. 8.

Regina Williams (first singles), Bailey VanDyke (second singles), Kyle Gallagher (third singles), Paige Henriksen and Kendra Smith (first doubles), and Gianna Baron and Bella Hoffman (second doubles) all competed for Lenape Valley (8-4).

Cross country

Samantha Krauklis clocked a time of 22:27.00, good for 41st place, to lead the Lenape Valley girls at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Nathan Gonzalez was the highest boys finisher on the 5,000-meter course, placing 106th with a time of 20:23.00, followed by Wesley Faller, who was in 108th place in 20:27.00.