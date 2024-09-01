Patriots hope to win division again

Pete Scholl, head coach of the Lenape Valley Regional High School boys soccer team, is hoping to see it repeat as the division champs.

“Our goal every season, and this one is no different, is to become a strong team and work together,’’ said Scholl, now in his third season as head coach.

“We have a strong chance to be a competitor for the division championship again this year. Our defensive line is mostly returning from last season, and we are working on building a strong offense to find the back of the net.

“Our goal is to win the division again and to be placed in the top eight for (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) state seeding. Our biggest strength will be our defensive power, and I am hoping I will be surprised by some of our up-and-coming players in terms of their offensive prowess.’’

The Patriots are scheduled to host Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, then play at North Warren at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. They will play Sussex Tech at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Key returning players include seniors Mathew Grochulski (defense, one goal and three assists in 2023), Robert Hathaway (midfield, one goal in 2023), Alfredo Lopez (defense and midfield, two goals and three assists in 2023) and Tyler Ruppert (defense) and juniors Liam Ableson (midfield and striker, one goal and two assists in 2023), Elias Baladi (midfield), Oliver Boguski (goal keeper, 69 saves in 2023), Kevin McGroarty (defense, one goal in 2023), Jacob Rodriguez (defense and midfield, one assist in 2023), Jacob Segura (goal keeper, 32 saves in 2023), Johan Zizajkovski (midfield, three goals and two assists in 2023) and Nelson Zuniga (midfield and striker, one goal in 2023).

Newcomers include juniors Nelson Zuniga (midfield and striker), Jacob Rodriquez (defense and midfield) and Aiden Coelho (defense); sophomore Raymond Fromme (midfield); and freshmen Jacob Velasco (midfield and striker) and David Panach (defense).

“I am definitely looking to my two captains, Mathew Grochulski and Alfredo Lopez, for leadership this year,’’ the coach said. “My captains last season certainly set the tone for them.

“They have already done a great job of leading summer training sessions and have set a precedent during our pre-season practices. I look to them to be vocal on the field, hold a standard and uplift their team in times of need.

“I am also looking to players like Liam Ableson, Nelson Zuniga and Jacob Rodriguez to guide our younger players through expectations for their midfield positions.’’

Lenape Valley finished with an overall record of 12-6 and lost only one game to opponents in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division.

This season, the Patriots will compete in the Colonial Division with North Warren, Sussex Tech, Hopatcong, Wallkill Valley and Kittatinny.

“While I am rebuilding quite a bit, I feel we have strength and a strong, hard-working group of players,’’ Scholl said. “They are ambitious and want to pick up right where our team left off last season.

“Kittatinny and Wallkill always put great teams together, so I feel they will have the strongest chance of standing between us and a championship.’’