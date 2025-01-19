Patriots top Vikings, 51-46

Addison Coles had a game-high 18 points along with three rebounds and Juliane Cerullo added 16 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals as the Lenape Valley Regional High School girls basketball team rallied for a 51-46 victory over Vernon at home Thursday afternoon, Jan. 16.

The Patriots trailed, 29-18, at the half, then used a 20-8 third-quarter showing to take a one-point lead, 38-37. Lenape Valley used a 13-9 effort in the final stanza to earn the win.

Gina Quarrenttey (five points), Regina Williams (five points, three steals), Callie Stevenson (four points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals), Lexie Esposito (two points, two steals) and Samantha Williams (one point, three rebounds) aided the decision.

Cerullo, a senior, leads the team with an average of 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Williams, also a senior, averages 7.7 points and 2.1 steals.

Lenape Valley (4-6) is slated to play host to Jefferson at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 before playing at High Point at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Matt Akerman scored a game-high 12 points and Tyler Brennan added 11 as Lenape Valley fell just short in a loss to Elmwood Park at home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.

The Patriots trailed by three points, 33-30, at the half, before being outscored, 10-5, in the third quarter.

Brennan, a junior guard, is averaging 10.2 points per game to lead Jefferson in scoring.

Lenape Valley (2-9) will play at Jefferson at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 before returning home to play host to High Point at 7 p.m. Jan. 28.

Ice hockey

Ty Dellicker and Joey Gallucci each had two goals and an assist; Sean Lockwood added a goal and an assist; and Lucas Garofano also scored to lift the Newton/Lenape Valley co-op team to a 6-5 victory over High Point on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Newton/Lenape Valley never trailed in the game as Lockwood’s goal, with 11:04 remaining in the third period, provided a 6-4 lead.

Patrick Boden earned the win in net with a 38-save performance.

Newton/Lenape Valley (4-11) will play Morris Catholic at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Skylands Ice World.

Wrestling

Gage Graziano at 144 pounds and Jakob Bell at 150 each placed fourth in their respective weight classes to pace Lenape Valley at the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 11 at Phillipsburg High School.

The Patriots finished 15th overall in the team race with 29 points. Phillipsburg won the event with 223 points.

On Jan. 18, David Holeman (144 pounds), Graziano (150), Mikey Sweizer (165), Alexzander Bachtler (190) and Vincent Oliveri (190) all won by fall to key a 51-21 victory over Boonton at a tri-meet at Dover High School.

Against Dover, Liam Stout (120 pounds), Marc Pavese (138), Graziano (144) and Robert Hathaway (157) won by fall as the Patriots fell just short in a 42-36 loss.

Lenape Valley (4-6) is set to wrestle at North Warren at 7 p.m. Jan. 24.

Boys swimming

Eric Van De Moere and Grayson Petrie each had three first-place finishes as Lenape Valley improved to 3-0 with a 108-62 victory over Mountain Lakes on Jan. 16 at Kittatinny Regional High School.

Van De Moere was first in the 50 freestyle in 24.11 and first in the 100 free in 53.98. Petrie took first in the 200 free in 1:57.77 and 500 free in 5:27.07.

The two were teammates along with David Sabol and Jourdan Franco in the 400 free relay in 3:48.58.

Gavin St. Thomas won two solo events: the 200 IM in 2:15.76 and 100 breast in 1:07.73.

Michael Signorile won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.50.

Girls swimming

The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season when they bowed to Mountain Lakes, 101-68, on Jan. 16 at Kittatinny.

Quinn Strangeway (1:22.29), Anneka Pedersen (1:23.69) and Madison Martell (1:25.30) finished first through third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke event for Lenape Valley (2-1).