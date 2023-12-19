Patriots win season opener

The Lenape Valley Regional High School boys basketball team opened its season by defeating Wallkill Valley, 60-51, on the road Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Patriots aim to improve every day “and the results will come,’’ head coach Dan Moylan said.

Among the key returning players are seniors Anthony Kali (guard, three-year starter, 9 points per game last season) and Gabe Quarranttey (three-year starter, center, 7 ppg and 8 rebounds per game last season).

Those hoping to contribute this winter include seniors David Rubenstein (guard and forward), Keith Wagner (guard) and Dylan VanTuyl (forward); and sophomores Tyler Brennan (guard), Ryan O’Toole (forward), Issac Smith-Lewis (guard), Ben Suminski (center) and Matt Akerman (guard).

“Anthony Kali and Gabe Quarranttey will be co-captains,’’ Moylan said. “Both are hard workers with strong leadership skills.”

The entire senior class will be considered leaders of the team, he added.

Lenape Valley posted a 12-11 overall record last year and the Patriots were 6-4 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

They advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 15 seed and lost by six points to second-seeded Elmwood Park last season.

This season, they are competing in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Jefferson, Hackettstown, Newton, Wallkill Valley and Vernon.

“The Freedom Division will be very competitive from top to bottom. Last year, we finished third,’’ Moylan said. “Historically, Jefferson and Hackettstown have been the top teams to beat. Last year, Vernon won 20 games as well.’’

On Jan. 6, the high school basketball court will be dedicated to Coach Robert Poetsch, who was the school’s original basketball coach from 1974 to 1985, he said.