x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Skylanders beat Northampton, 72-65

Newton /
| 15 Jan 2024 | 10:45
    SCM1 Philip Ross of Sussex County Community College (SCCC) goes airborne during the game against Northampton Community College on Saturday, Jan. 13. He scored 23 points, and the Skylanders won, 72-65. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    SCM1 Philip Ross of Sussex County Community College (SCCC) goes airborne during the game against Northampton Community College on Saturday, Jan. 13. He scored 23 points, and the Skylanders won, 72-65. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    SCM2 Jesus Romero of SCCC maneuvers the ball while covered by Northampton's Arkel Batts. He scored three points, grabbed eight rebounds and made two steals.
    SCM2 Jesus Romero of SCCC maneuvers the ball while covered by Northampton's Arkel Batts. He scored three points, grabbed eight rebounds and made two steals.
    Northampton's Keein Ward is on the move in the first half.
    Northampton's Keein Ward is on the move in the first half.
    Philip Ross of SCCC launches the ball at the basket.
    Philip Ross of SCCC launches the ball at the basket.
    Northampton's Elijah Hamilton (23) in the midst of a shot.
    Northampton's Elijah Hamilton (23) in the midst of a shot.
    Northampton's C.J. Miles takes a shot.
    Northampton's C.J. Miles takes a shot.
    Northampton's C.J. Miles has the ball.
    Northampton's C.J. Miles has the ball.
    David Forzani of SCCC scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and made four steals during the game.
    David Forzani of SCCC scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and made four steals during the game.

Sussex County Community College defeated Northampton Community College in men’s basketball, 72-65, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at home.

It was SCCC’s third win in a row.

Philip Ross scored 23 points for the Skylanders (10-5). Nate Aklilu added 19 points, Christian Archer had 12 points, David Forzani made 10 points and Jesus Romero contributed three points.

Before the game, the Spartans (13-5) were ranked No. 7 in the nation in NJCAA Division III basketball.

SCCC will play at Camden County College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.