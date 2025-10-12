Sports roundup: Cougars topple Wildcats, 4-0

Kaila Leahy had a goal and an assist, and Grace Fusco and Lauren Salokas also scored to lift the 16th-seeded Kittatinny Regional High School field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over 13th-seeded High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Oct. 11.

The Cougars advanced to the tri-county second round, where they will meet fourth-seeded Voorhees there Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Kittatinny (7-7) has been led offensively this season by Samantha Ruitenberg (four goals, four assists), Camerson Sorg (five goals, one assist) and Naila Watley-Gonzalez (one goal, five assists).

Other upcoming games include a home game against Vernon at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 and a trip to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Senior goalie James Donofrio made a career-high 20 saves to preserve a 0-0 tie with Newton there Oct. 11.

With the tie, Kittatinny is 2-0-1 in its past three games, improving to 4-6-2 this season.

On Oct. 7, the Cougars received two goals from Ravell Santos-Crus and a strike from Zachary Yardley to aid a 3-2 overtime victory over Vernon at home. Donofrio had 13 stops to anchor the defense.

Two days later, Kittatinny earned a 3-2 win over High Point at home led by Max Krupnick (two goals), Austin Bosworth (one goal) and Donofrio (12 saves).

Kittatinny will play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Girls soccer

Kittatinny, the 13th seed, earned its first victory of the season when it defeated 16th-seeded Hopatcong, 7-1, in the first round of the H/W/S tournament at home Oct. 3.

Kendra Deckert totaled four goals and an assist and Victoria Hull, Eleanor Deckert and Grace Nelson also scored to pace the offense. Goalie Lina Hull made five saves to key the defense.

The Cougars then bowed to fourth-seeded Newton, 4-0, in the second round Oct. 7.

Kittatinny (1-7-3) will play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 before hosting High Point at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Girls tennis

Lily Jacinto at third singles, Ciara Hurley and Amelia Miller at first doubles, and Kaitlyn Broesder and Noelle Hrynoweski at second doubles all won to key a 3-2 victory over Lenape Valley there Oct. 6.

Kittatinny was 6-4 overall this fall and had a 3-3 mark in the NJAC Freedom Division, good for a second-place tie with Lenape Valley.

Cross country

Aubrey Kline placed 18th in 24:42 to pace the Kittatinny girls and Ryan Casul Gomez led the boys contingent with a time of 20:21 in 34th place at the Brett Taylor Invitational on Sept. 27 at Darlington Park in Mahwah.