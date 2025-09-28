Sports roundup: Cougars win three in a row

Aerwin Wileford at second singles and the second doubles duo of Noelle Hrynoweski and Carly Wikander each won in three sets to help the Kittatinny Regional High School girls tennis team earn its third straight victory - a 4-1 decision over Newton - at home Sept. 22.

Lily Jacinto at third singles and the first doubles tandem of Ciara Hurley and Amelia Miller each won their respective matches in straight sets to aid the decision. Bridget Schettiing at first singles was edged, 6-4, 7-5, by Sinead Kerrick.

After starting the season 2-2, Kittatinny now owns a 5-2 mark this fall.

The Cougars are seeded 11th for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament. They were slated to play at sixth-seeded Pompton Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

A win there, and Kittatinny would advance to the sectional quarterfinal round against third-seeded Cresskill or 14th-seeded Emerson Boro on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Max Krupnick and Austin Bosworth each scored as Kittatinny earned a 2-2 tie with Sussex Tech at home Sept. 22.

The Cougars (2-4-1) have been led this season by Bosworth (two goals, four assists), Krupnick (three goals), Tyler Coombs (three goals), Sam Mahoney (one goal, one assist) and Nasim Chughatta (one goal).

Goalie James Donofrio has posted two shutouts and made 63 saves.

Kittatinny will play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9.

Girls soccer

Reese Redden scored the lone goal as Kittatinny bowed to Vernon, 3-1, on the road Thursday, Sept. 25.

Kendra Deckert (five goals) and Redden (two goals, one assist) have steered the offense for Kittatinny (0-4-3) this fall.

The Cougars will play host to Randolph at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3 before hosting Paramus Catholic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Field hockey

Isabella Belardo and Camerson Sorg each connected for goals as Kittatinny posted a 2-1 victory over High Point there Sept. 22.

Two days later, Sorg scored off a feed from Veronica Moss, and Lizzie Albert turned aside the only shot she faced as the Cougars defeated Wallkill Valley, 1-0, at home.

Samantha Ruitenberg leads the team in scoring with two goals and three assists.

Kittatinny (3-6) will play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Oct. 7.