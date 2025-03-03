Sports roundup: Dalling to compete in state tournament

Ethan Dalling of Kittatinny Regional High School punched his ticket to the state wrestling tournament by earning the silver medal at 175 pounds in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Region 1 tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in West Milford.

Dalling, a senior, will be the lone Kittatinny representative when the state tournament takes place March 6-8 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Dalling, 36-3, suffered a pin fall in 5:26 to Bergen Catholic’s Genti Idrizi in the 175-pound final.

In January, he earned the 175-pound championship in the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

Kyle White (113 pounds), Aiden McClain (150) and Bradley Kearney (285) also competed in the Region 1 tournament but did not place.

Only the top four place-winners in each weight class in each of New Jersey’s eight regions advance to the state tournament.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams have fared recently:

Girls wrestling

The Newton/Kittatinny girls co-op squad will send three wrestlers to the state tournament - also March 6-8 at Boardwalk Hall.

Eva Barry won the 138-pound title, Stella Ramos was third at 152 and Paige DeCaro took third at 165 pounds in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, District/Region championships Sunday, Feb. 23 at Vernon Township High School to advance to Atlantic City.

Girls basketball

Lina Hull had a game-high 12 points along with seven rebounds and two steals; Holly Sajdak had three points, eight rebounds and three steals; Katie Sajdak collected seven points, six rebounds and two steals; and Reese Redden added six points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists, but seventh-seeded Kittatinny was edged, 35-33, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Kittatinny went 18-8 this season, including an 8-2 record and second-place finish in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Taylor Hough (17.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 steals), Katie Sajdak (9.2 ppg, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists), Gianna Caruso (9 ppg) and Hull (5.6 ppg., 5.6 rebounds) led the way offensively.

Hough, a senior guard, ended her career with 1,018 points, good for an average of 10.6 points.

Boys basketball

The Cougars finished 9-16 this winter, including a 6-4 mark in the NJAC Colonial Division.

Connor Logan (14.6 ppg, 6.9 rebounds), Michael Strong (14.4 ppg), Luke Kramer (6.9 ppg, 6.5 rebounds) and Justin Bair (6 ppg, 4.3 rebounds) were the offensive leaders.

Logan, a senior center, collected 30 points and 13 rebounds in his final game, a 68-59 setback to Parsippany Hills at home Feb. 21.

Ice hockey

The High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op squad finished its 2024-25 campaign with a 10-10 record, including a 8-4 mark and second-place finish in the Haas/Charette Division of the Morris County Secondary Schools Interscholastic Hockey League.

The team was led offensively by Alex Sonvico (31 goals, 24 assists), Anthony Tokar (20 goals, 22 assists), Brady Reid (13 goals, 21 assists), Nathan Shindelman (five goals, six assists), Brady Husarenko (three goals, five assists), Noah Custode (two goals, four assists), Noah Krahling (four goals, two assists), Hunter Baker (one goal, four assists), Stephen Daidone (four goals, one assist), William Schreiber (four goals, one assist), Nick Boffa (one goal, two assists), Frank Korszoloski (one goal, two assists), Regan Tokar (one goal) and Julianna Veldran (one assist).

Goalie Landon Healey stopped more than 325 shots, good for a 0.862 save percentage.