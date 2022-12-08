Two Cougars play in All-Star Game

Kittatinny Regional High School field hockey players Alexa Shotwell and Ashley Smith were named to the All-Sussex County Second Team for the 2022 season.

As a result, they were invited to play in the NJFHCA North Jersey Senior All-Star Game on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Montclair State University.

The Cougars All Stars were placed on a team with players from Oak Knoll, High Point, Montville and Madison.

They each contributed to their team’s hard-fought 4-4 tie. Ashley had several strong defensive plays, and Alexa scored a goal.