X-Treme Running Camp celebrates 25 years

X-Treme Running Camp will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer when it returns to Lodestar Park from July 27-31.

The camp, held from 9 a.m. to noon each day, is open to middle and high school students and features distance and speed training, motivational speakers, games and competitions. Campers are grouped according to ability.

Former Sussex County Technical School standout and current Oregon State University runner Molly Latincsics said the camp played a significant role in her development as an athlete.

“X-Treme Running Camp holds a special place in my running journey,” Latincsics said. “It is such a unique running program that is so inspiring yet challenging. Having so many speakers really inspired me to take running to the next level.”

Latincsics returned as a guest speaker last year, following in the footsteps of her father, Andy Latincsics, who was a longtime camp speaker before his death several years ago.

Another longtime speaker is Sean Robinson, head cross-country and track and field coach at Drew University.

“The message I give to the kids is to be comfortable with being uncomfortable because that’s how you excel in cross country or whatever your sport may be,” Robinson said.

Among the camp’s featured guests will be four-time Olympian Marcus O’Sullivan, who represented Ireland in four Olympic Games and later served as head coach at Villanova University.

“Sure your passion may be running or one of many other sports or singing or art, but the message is the same: embrace what you do best and give it your best effort,” O’Sullivan said.

Returning motivational speakers include Sparta residents Cornell Thomas and Chris Romulo, who will share personal stories about their athletic and professional careers.

Physical therapist and running-form specialist Janice Morra will conduct clinics focused on technique and injury prevention. Other guest instructors and speakers include coach Brendan Donegan, Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame member Justin Scheid, author and coach Mark Will-Weber, and Pope John coach Brian Corcoran.

Corcoran said the camp emphasizes both athletic development and personal growth.

“This camp is all about instilling the proper discipline and culture it takes to be a successful runner,” he said.

The camp began 25 years ago at Swartswood State Park before relocating to Lodestar Park, where varied terrain and hills provide diverse training opportunities.