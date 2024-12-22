I’m writing to tell you a story about Donna Connolly and her family.

My son-in-law works two jobs and I do what I can to help that family keep their heads above water.

A week before Christmas last year, we had almost nothing for my grandkids. The youngest is 11 and still believes in Santa passionately. He would have been crushed if he had woken up to find nothing underneath the tree; so would the other two.

Just when all hope was lost, like a kind of Christmas miracle, along comes the Connolly family, who had heard of our troubles and came to our rescue.

The Connollys are also a hard-working family who face the same struggles as others. They shook down their furniture and found every penny and some how brought presents for my grandchildren.

They saved Christmas for me and restored my faith in humanity.

Although a year late, I wanted to thank them and perhaps inspire someone else to act like the Connollys to make a Christmas miracle.

William Smith III

Newton