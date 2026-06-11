A thank you to the community

New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy delivered the news that Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated to a campaign gathering in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the night of April 4, 1968. “What we need in the United States is not division,” he said. “What we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or they be black.”