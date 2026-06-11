A thank you to the community

On March 18, this year, our home, and everything we had worked so hard to build, was destroyed by fire. In an instant, our lives changed in a way we never could have imagined. What was once familiar and safe was gone in a matter of minutes. But just as quickly, our community came together. In the midst of loss and shock, we were surrounded by compassion, generosity, and steady support that carried us through the hardest days.

To our family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, church, school, and sports communities, and so many others who reached out to help, we want to say thank you—not just in words, but in the deepest sense of appreciation for the way so many of you showed up for us without hesitation. We are truly humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude. The outpouring of love and support we received—through donations, meals, prayers, encouragement, and so many thoughtful gestures—lifted us up in ways we will never forget. Amid everything we were facing, you gave us hope, stability, and the strength to move forward.

To the first responders who arrived at the scene, and to the surrounding towns whose fire departments came without hesitation, we cannot thank you enough. In one of the most frightening and painful moments of our lives, you ran toward danger with courage, professionalism, and compassion. You worked tirelessly to contain the fire and keep everyone safe, and your presence brought a sense of steadiness amid chaos. We are deeply grateful not only for your skill and bravery, but also for the care and humanity you showed our family during and after the fire. Your service will never be forgotten, and we will always hold immense appreciation for your service.We are especially thankful to God that our family is still together. While we have lost our home and so many of the physical things we held dear, we have not lost what matters most. We have each other, and we have been lifted up by a community that has shown us extraordinary love. In the midst of this heartbreak, that truth is our anchor.

As we begin to move forward, we are learning what it means to live in this new normal—one that looks very different from what we once knew but is grounded in the same foundation we have always had: our family and the support of the people around us. We are OK, even as we continue to heal and rebuild, taking things one day at a time and finding strength in the routines, kindness, and grace that continue to show up for us. The love we have received has changed us, and it has also given us a clear sense of responsibility—to carry it forward. We are forever grateful, and we are committed to paying it forward in every way we can, honoring what was given to us by extending it to others who may one day need the same care and compassion.

With love and gratitude,

The Convey Family - Gerald, Krista, Brayden & Adalyn

Andover