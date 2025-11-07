Artificial light disrupts wildlife behavior

I would like to echo the concerns of Calvin Plorkowski in response to Rafa Stump’s plea to blanket the rural areas with artificial lights. All the points that Calvin made are extremely valid, and I concur.

One of the most important factors was not mentioned was the disruption of natural behaviors for wildlife.

Artificial light alters the natural cycle of light and dark that many species rely on for essential behaviors such as reproduction, foraging and migration. For instance, nocturnal animals, which are adapted to thrive in darkness, find their habitats transformed as artificial lights turn night into day. This disruption can lead to increased predation, as predators can hunt more effectively in illuminated areas while prey species lose their cover.

Bats are extremely important to our environment, and they are already facing too many obstacles. Their population has diminished by 90 percent. They need the night without light! They’re the ones that save us from harmful bugs and they also pollinate trees and flowers. They are at risk, and we do not need to add to their plight.

I beg of whomever is in charge, do not add any additional artificial light to Sussex County.

Thank you.

Colette Dineen

Stanhope