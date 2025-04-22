Cut dairy, meat intake to help the Earth

On Tuesday April 22, we celebrated Earth Day by reducing our driving, reusing shopping bags and cutting back on consumption of animal products. Yes, that too!

A 2023 study in the respected journal Nature Food found that even a 50 percent reduction in our meat and dairy intake would lead to a 60 percent decrease in associated greenhouse gas emissions.

A 2022 study in Environmental Research Letters found that livestock farming accounts for 80 percent of global deforestation.

Animal agriculture generates a large portion of our greenhouse gases. Animal waste contaminates our waterways. Production of corn and soybeans to feed animals raised for food exhausts our croplands and aggravates world hunger. Deforestation to create animal pastures reduces absorption of greenhouse gases and destroys wildlife habitats.

It’s not just about preserving our personal health and avoiding animal cruelty anymore.

Fortunately, our local supermarket offers a rich variety of vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts and fruits for our dining pleasure. The dairy isles contain plant-based milks, cheeses and yogurts. The frozen foods section displays lots of plant-based healthy, eco-friendly, cruelty-free meats and ice creams.

Let’s use April 22 as the turning point for our new lease on life.

Dwight Bentham

Newton