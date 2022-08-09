Diamond Chip application must be rejected

I am having a difficult time understanding why the DCR application has not been either rejected or denied at this point. The Diamond Chip Realty (DCR) buildings and site design were deemed to be non-complaint and unapprovable by the Planning Board (PB) at the July 6 PB meeting. DCR was given a time frame of a few weeks to submit a new design, which the PB and DCR mutually agreed to. As of this past weekend, it appears that the revised plans have not been submitted, which seems to attest to the significance of the changes necessary. Does the law require that the PB give all applicants the opportunity to make corrective actions even if the design is significantly non-complaint with the town ordinances? Does the law require that all applicants be given a second extension if they fail to miss the first mutually agreed to resubmission date?

Based on the above non-compliances and failure to meet the resubmission date, I would think the DCR application should have been rejected. Why is this not happening? DCR always has the option to submit a new application for review once the new design is complete. Hopefully Ordinance 21-01 can be rescinded or fixed in the interim. I would also hope that we would have learned enough to realize that any new application(s) for a structure of the size should never be allowed to go forward as Permitted Use again. If Ordinance 21-01 permits it, then in my opinion that’s a defective ordinance that needs to be fixed without any further delay.

Please continue to support Sparta Responsible Development with attendance at town meetings and with donations whenever possible.

Ron Day

Sparta