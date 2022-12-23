Generous community helped feed, clothe, brighten holidays for others

The dawn of a new year brings the opportunity to reflect on the gifts of the past while anticipating the possibilities of the future.

We are awed by the bountiful donations which were received in support of the holiday initiatives at Project Self-Sufficiency.

Because of the munificence of our friends and neighbors, more than 500 families enjoyed complete Thanksgiving feasts; the Earth Angels program provided gifts, warmth and support to more than 100 senior citizens; and beautiful, new coats were distributed to 450 children and adults.

The Season of Hope Toy Drive once again reflected all that is wonderful in our community. A record 45 schools in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties participated in the Stuff the Stocking contest, collecting thousands of toys for their fellow children and teens.

Thank you Stocker Bus Co. for providing school buses and drivers to pick up toys at the participating schools.

Thank you Off Shore Marine for working with area first-responders and local businesses to pack a boat with new toys for local children.

During the toy shop, we were graced with the talent of scores of musicians who boosted the spirits of the staff, patrons and volunteers with the gift of song. We are indebted to you.

As for the countless individuals, businesses, churches, schools, restaurants and civic organizations who donated toys, as well as the hundreds of volunteers who assisted in the toy shop, you ensured that more than 2,300 children and teens had gifts under their trees.

More importantly, these families felt the love and compassion extended to them by all of you.

We can’t thank you enough.

Best wishes for a healthy, happy, safe and prosperous New Year.

With gratitude,

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director

Project Self-Sufficiency