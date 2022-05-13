Jersey Fresh is all Local!

We see all around us the wonder of spring and the anticipation of enjoying the bounty of our New Jersey farms ready to be fulfilled.

Agriculture in the Garden State is as diverse as the people we serve. We grow hundreds of crops of all kinds, each arriving at their particular time in the cultivation and harvest cycles. And it’s a glorious reality of tastes and textures for us all to enjoy.

First up, and appearing now in the month of May, are: arugula, asparagus, bok choy, cilantro, collard greens, dandelions, dill, escarole, endive, kale, leeks, lettuces, mint, parsley, radishes, scallions, spinach, and strawberries.

Here we are, in the most densely populated state in the country, being able to enjoy crops picked for perfection at the exact right time for you to consume within hours of being plucked from the field — fresh, nearby, nutritious fruits and vegetables from farmers you know and trust.

How can you be sure it’s from our New Jersey farmers? Just ask, “Is it local?” (local, on its own, can only be claimed if it is grown here, under a new law signed just this year). Or, another way to ask: Is it Jersey Fresh?

The most effective way to ensure that retailers are providing local and Jersey Fresh farm products is for you, the consumer, to simply ask those questions.

When you do inquire about a product’s origins, you are ensuring our farming families get the support they need to continue producing what is so important. Truly, your purchases are what keeps the Garden State just that.

The list of what is available begins to explode now that warm weather is here.

Will you make it a point to pop the question?

Is it Local? Is it Jersey Fresh?

Doug Fisher,

Secretary of Agriculture, NJ