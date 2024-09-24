Need to strike balance on cellphone use

In today’s digital age, cell phones have become ubiquitous, even among grade school and high school students.

While these devices offer undeniable benefits, they also come with significant drawbacks.

On the positive side, cell phones enhance communication, allowing students to stay in touch with their parents and guardians, providing a sense of security.

They also serve as valuable educational tools, granting access to a wealth of information and learning resources.

Additionally, organizational apps help students manage their schedules and assignments more effectively.

However, the cons cannot be ignored. Cell phones can be a major distraction in the classroom, diverting attention away from lessons.

The risk of cyberbullying is another serious concern, as students may misuse these devices to send harmful messages or share inappropriate content.

Furthermore, excessive use of cell phones, especially before bedtime, can disrupt sleep patterns, negatively impacting students’ health and academic performance.

In conclusion, while cell phones can be beneficial for students, it is crucial to strike a balance.

Schools and parents must work together to establish guidelines that maximize the advantages while minimizing the potential harms.

Only then can we ensure that cell phones serve as tools for learning and safety, rather than sources of distraction and harm.

Thomas Sullivan

Newton