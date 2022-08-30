Responding to Hunt comments

Wieslaw Mokrzecki completely misstated my comments regarding the bear population in his letter (“Bear culling ‘facts’ all wrong”). I specifically stated that there has been no official bear count in New Jersey since 2018. Mokrzecki responds by quoting a Fish & Wildlife estimate. An estimate is just that, Wieslaw, so get your facts straight. And “sightings” of bears does not mean a different bear was spotted every time. Stop trying to spin the truth to fit your narrative. You still can’t provide a justification for a hunt. By the way, I don’t have a backyard. But I used to summer at my grandparents’ house in Stillwater and never once came across a bear. Try taking the proper precautions and you won’t have any problems.

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton