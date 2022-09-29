Who is putting U.S. citizens at odds with each other? Everyone I know wants clean water, a safe environment, good education for every person, a big emphasis on improving underserved communities, safety in our streets, and a good business environment.

Anyone trying to divide the citizenry is doing it a great disservice. When even the highest government officials claim opposite things to be true, it is time for the people to take notice. What are the wedge issues that are being emphasized by the media and political activists, and should we allow them to divide us into hostile groups by subverting the information needed to make an informed judgement?

Our dependence on mass media for information, has given it a power that can manipulate millions of people in a matter of hours. A person can be convinced their neighbor is a traitor who wants to overthrow the government, or surmise they support schools inappropriately grooming children. One might see the audacity of governors from border states bussing several thousand undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities, while another sees a danger in allowing 3 million undocumented people into the country in 18 months. One can see climate change as an imminent emergency requiring immediate abandonment of fossil fuels, or see environmental concerns as problems that can be addressed in a gradual way without destroying the economy. One sees over-incarceration as a problem, or another sees “no-cash bail” causing a major crime increase. Contrast. Compare.

We are the only ones able to stop the division by becoming evenly informed and going to primary sources to access facts. This search for reality, luckily, can be done without much effort in our own homes by simply flipping the TV channel, checking out two opposing news sources, or accessing government statistics. We owe it to ourselves to stop the division.

Luann Byrne

Stanhope