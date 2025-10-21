Thank you for making Andover book fair a success

The first annual Andover Township Book Fair Saturday, Oct. 4 at Hillside Barn was a huge success.

More than just a sale; it was a celebration of reading. People from around the county donated a wide array of children’s books, classic literature, cookbooks, biographies and many thriller and mystery fiction favorites.

Proceeds will benefit the Andover Township Recreation Committee.

A huge round of applause to members of the recreation committee who made this event possible. I organized and chaired this event but couldn’t have done it without the help of committee members, Jim Holmes (deputy fire chief), Kim Porter, Janis McGovern, Sue Howell and Robyn Hattersley. Additional thanks to members of the Environmental Commission – Diane Gillespie and Gisella Ferrer for their help as well.

Thanks also go out to our community volunteers – Mary Belloff, Cynthia Chase, Kristin Hess and Beverly Wasniewski.

Finally, a grateful “shout out” to Eric Danielson and the Andover Police Department, Erik Marra and the Andover DPW, and the Municipal Clerks, Kaitlin Jespersen and Patti Bussow. Without their assistance in donation storage and event promotion, this fun-filled weekend would not have happened.

Shoppers left with bags of books and happy faces, many pledging to return next year and some eager volunteer next year as well.”

Thank you in advance!

Brenda Izzo

Andover Township