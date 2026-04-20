The dangers of single-party rule

Historically, Sussex County has been governed almost exclusively by one political party. That can be a serious problem. A healthy democracy depends on the presence of two viable parties to function effectively, and true transparency requires that differing perspectives have a seat at the table when decisions are made.

This week, we witnessed the consequences of single-party rule firsthand. Hundreds of constituents attended the Andover Township Committee meeting to voice strong opposition to a zoning amendment that increases the maximum building height — clearing the way for a proposed AI data center on Stickles Pond Road.

Despite this overwhelming public response, all but one committee member voted in favor of the amendment, disregarding the concerns of the community. Plans of this magnitude with significant environmental implications, should not be developed in secrecy or without meaningful public input.

When one party dominates, it risks losing touch with the people it serves. It may be time to move beyond voting strictly along party lines and instead support candidates who reflect our values and prioritize the needs of the community—regardless of affiliation.

Clare Golden

Newton