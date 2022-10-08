Tom Kean Jr. Is the voice we need in Washington, DC

Following congressional redistricting, Sparta has been drawn into the new 7th Congressional District. That puts our town at the center of a very important decision for the future of our country in the November election.

Inflation is ripping an extra $695 out of every family’s paycheck, our borders remain unsecured, and our cops are in desperate need of support at a time where so many are advocating to defund them. You can turn the television any night of the week and see politicians playing politics, and people like Tom Malinowski who have such different priorities that they don’t even discuss the type of issues that affect the lives and livelihoods of middle class people.

I’ve gotten to know Tom Kean Jr. and I know he is the right person to send to Congress on our behalf. Tom is truly a spokesperson for New Jersey and our values. At a time where many of us are fed up with the absence of responsive leadership in Washington, DC — let’s send a tried and tested New Jersey leader down there. Someone who’s built coalitions to get good things done for us down in Trenton. He’s a problem solver that has always listened and led when people needed it most. And unfortunately, there are many problems without solutions right now in Washington.

Jim Brocato

Sparta