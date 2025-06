ABOUT

Male Terrier mix dog. 1 year old. About 24 pounds.

CHARACTERISTICS

Martin is a sweet boy.

He walks great on a leash.

HEALTH

Up-to-date on vaccines and heartworm negative. He will be microchipped when neutered.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other dogs.

ADOPT MARTIN

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com