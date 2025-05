ABOUT

Male domestic short hair cat. 3 years old.

Newton

CHARACTERISTICS

Mr. Big is handsome and as sweet as can be.

He is ready to settle into a home of his own, maybe even his owner’s lap.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccines. Microchipped

ADOPT MR. BIG

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com