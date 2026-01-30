Meet Oddball

ABOUT

Oddball is an adorable dachshund mix. He is 8 months old, male, and about 15 lbs.

CHARACTERISTICS

Walks well on leash. This is one great family dog that just wants to be with people and loved. He is great with cats in his foster location. According to the sending facility, he is also great with other dogs. He is happy being held and on your lap. Will walk for long periods.

HEALTH

Oddball is heartworm negative and will be neutered and microchipped.

ADOPT Oddball

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com