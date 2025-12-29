Meet Warbler from Eleventh Hour Rescue. Warbler is a handsome Labrador Retriever/Bull Terrier mix who is about 3 years old. Poor Warbler just can’t catch a break. He keeps getting passed over because he “looks too much like a pit bull”. He does not even get the chance to show how awesome of a dog he is. To know Warbler is to love him – he has the best personality and his loving nature has endeared him to both EHR staff and volunteers alike. Warbler is a happy, outgoing boy who loves everyone he meets and gets along wonderfully with other dogs. He loves to play and stay active! He would love to join his new family on any adventures they might have. Warbler is housebroken, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. He’s the total package — friendly, fun, and ready to bring joy to his forever home! To read more about Warbler, to complete an application for him, or to see all of the adoptable pets, please visit: www.ehrdogs.org or call 973-664-0865.