Best 12 Services to Buy TikTok Followers: Get Noticed

Once you sign up for a TikTok account, using the social media platform can make you feel like the shy kid at school. You have lots to say in your cool TikTok videos, but few people are paying attention to you.

Your friends and family may see your posts, but having a low follower count usually means you can’t grow your audience very much. The TikTok algorithms decide which vids get widespread exposure, and they give the most visibility to the app’s most popular users.

And if lots of TikTok users don’t see your videos, you’ll never be able to build a large number of followers. People have to know you exist before they can hit the “follow” button.

Producing great content, using tons of hashtags, and optimizing your TikTok profile and TikTok username hasn’t been a viable, stand-alone strategy since 2019 when American and European users overwhelmed the app.

There’s only one way to earn bigger audiences and open the door to substantial popularity on TikTok.

The Power of Purchased TikTok Follower Packages

Since the system’s algorithms give priority to popular accounts when awarding visibility, you need an effective TikTok growth strategy that the algos will respond to.

Rapid growth in a user’s fan base is one signal they look for, and when you buy new followers, that tells the algorithms that you’re quickly becoming popular. You’re rewarded with greater exposure for your content in random users’ feeds — and that’s how you jumpstart organic growth on the app.

Your new viewers get their first chance to see your videos, like them, and follow you to see what else you post. If your vids are compelling and high-quality, new organic followers will stream in. Keep buying fans, and you could be on your way to TikTok fame as a powerful influencer.

That is, if you don’t make one fatal mistake.

Buying the Right Type of Followers

Before you can see substantial growth in your TikTok presence, you have an important decision to make. You have to buy packages of TikTok fans that will work for you, not against you.

Right : Buying real TikTok followers, who are real people with real accounts on the platform, from a reputable follower service.

Very Wrong : Buying fake followers created with bots, from scammers who charge ridiculously low prices on websites that look legitimate.

The algorithms can quickly tell that fake followers aren’t real TikTok users. They’re deleted immediately, they don’t trigger growth, and any account using them may also be deleted. Only real followers will stay in your account and generate strong account growth.

These are the 12 best social media marketing services that sell real TikTok fans.

The Four Top Follower Services

1. Buzzoid

When you’ve spent 12+ years providing social media followers — the first half delivering Instagram followers and now supplying both IG and TikTok followers — you had better be good. Buzzoid is more than good; they’re great.

Their experience has allowed them to create a high-quality service that generates organic growth stronger than any competitor can beat. (That praise comes with an asterisk, which we’ll explain shortly.) And that’s why more TikTok influencers rely on Buzzoid than any of those competitors.

Here’s what else this provider offers:

•Packages of real followers from 100-10,000 interactions

•Instant delivery of all packages

•Very affordable pricesFast and fully secure ordering process

•Multiple payment methods

•24/7 customer support team

How strong is the growth their followers deliver? The average return on Buzzoid follower purchases is 100%, meaning every 100 purchased followers trigger a return of 100 organic ones. That’s the best performance you’ll see, and Buzzoid delivers it regularly.

Click here to buy genuine TikTok followers from Buzzoid

2. Twicsy

Here’s the reason for the asterisk in our last review: the results that users see from Twicsy followers are so close to Buzzoid’s results that there’s really no meaningful difference between them. Twicsy has a slightly smaller number of TikTok influencers that rely on them, which is the only reason why they came in second in our rankings.

As you’ll see from this rundown of Twicsy’s features, the two services are virtually identical.

•Menu of packages from 100 to 20,000 real followers

•Lightning-fast delivery

•Prices no higher than other top services

•Rapid and safe ordering platform

•All major payment methods accepted

•24-hour customer support reps always available

If you crunch the numbers, Twicsy also stimulates average organic growth of 100% — which is why we said earlier that no competitor can beat Buzzoid’s results. Twicsy can’t beat them, but they match them time and again. Twicsy’s an outstanding service, and we recommend them as highly as Buzzoid.

Click here to buy genuine TikTok followers from Twicsy

3. TokMatik

We’re taking a step down, highlighting an upstart provider that’s not quite good enough to be in our top two but has moved closer every year they’ve been in business. With just half the experience of Buzzoid and Twicsy, TokMatik’s ability to spark organic growth for its clients is truly impressive.

Details of TokMatik’s service:

•100-10,000 real follower packages available

•Rapid delivery

•Fair prices

•Fast and safe user experience

•Day and night support reps on duty

You probably won’t see 100% returns from TokMatik’s real follower packages, but you can expect about 95-96% of the results that the very best services deliver. That’s why lots of power users call on TokMatik whenever they want to vary their follower sources; this service triggers strong organic growth that you’d never expect from a provider with their experience.

Click here to buy genuine TikTok followers from TokMatik

4. Rushmax

There’s no shame in being fourth on this list, particularly since Rushmax has been delivering real TikTok interactions for even less time than TokMatik. Last year, we found some problems with Rushmax’s service; this year, we haven’t. They’re right behind our number three choice and at the rate they’re growing, could overtake them by next year.

What Rushmax offers:

•Real followers available from 100-10,000 interactions

•Very fast delivery

•Reasonable prices

•Streamlined and secure ordering process

•Around-the-clock customer support

Rushmax’s results average about 1-2% below TokMatik’s, but that’s not a huge difference. This is a service on the rise and it could make sense to try them sooner rather than later.

Also Worth Considering

The biggest advantage of these eight services: they all provide genuine TikTok Followers that won’t get you penalized or banned. The biggest disadvantages? We’ll focus on the areas where they can improve in these mini-reviews.

•TheIGPros: Very good service, but their prices are the highest in the market.

•Follower Flow: Service and support are up to par, but the followers are only medium-quality.

•FollowerHeaven: They need to improve just about everything one notch, and they’ll be there.

•Genius Gram: Geo-targeted followers cost a lot more than they’re worth.

•IGWinners: The definition of a second-tier service, with second-tier results.

•iPower Associates: Something prevents their high-quality followers from triggering growth; we can’t figure out what it is.

•Pulse Pixel: Low prices don’t make up for the mediocre performance of their cheap TikTok followers.

•Social Dynamite: They deliver good followers, but their customer service is another (not good) story.

FAQ: Buying TikTok Followers

Q: Are you saying that all of the biggest accounts on TikTok have purchased followers?

A: Certainly not all of them. Celebrities like Will Smith, The Rock, BTS, and Billie Eilish certainly didn’t have to take any unusual steps to attract more than 60 million loyal followers; their fans would follow them on any social app. Others who already had huge fan bases may have brought their subscribers to TikTok from other platforms. But most of the “ordinary” content creators who’ve made big money from sponsored content and have become TikTok stars launched their accounts with the help of purchased followers.

Q: How do you know if a website sells real followers?

A: It’s hard to be sure. Scammers who sell fake followers are happy to promise the world and steal your money. They make their sites look just like those of reliable services selling real followers, they post fake customer reviews and fake customer satisfaction rankings, and they may even claim they sell genuine TikTok followers. And it can be risky to place an order and “see what happens,” because guessing wrong can cost you your account. Unless you know someone who’s successfully purchased fans and is willing to recommend a TikTok service, your best bet is to use one of the high-quality services reviewed in this article. They all deliver authentic TikTok followers and keep your account safe.

A: Yes. Many companies use this TikTok marketing strategy to grow their online presence, building a community of customers and potential customers that’s ideal for brand building, finding leads, and making sales. Anyone with an account on the app — as long as they’ve created great content that their audience will enjoy — can boost their exposure, popularity, and influence when they buy active TikTok followers.

A: Buying high-quality TikTok followers will do more to boost your social media presence on the app than purchasing likes or views will. The system’s algorithms look at your account’s popularity (and how quickly large numbers of active TikTok users are following you) to decide how much exposure all of your content should receive. Buying likes and views only triggers more visibility for the individual videos receiving those TikTok engagements; they’re best used to put popular posts on the For You page or push them to go viral. However, they can help in another way. High likes and view counts provide surfers with “social proof” that your videos are popular and worth watching; adding purchased engagements helps convince the users in your new audience to stop scrolling, check out your vids, and follow you.

A: It’s perfectly legal. There are no laws governing the use of social media interactions, so you’re completely in the clear. Purchasing fans doesn’t break TikTok’s rules, either, as long as you’re buying them from a trustworthy service that delivers real followers. Only the use of fake followers violates TikTok’s terms and conditions.