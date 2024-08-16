$!14 Top-Rated Sites to Buy TikTok Likes: Best Service Rankings

TikTok likes might seem like a generic product. You’d be surprised.

Scam artists have figured out how to take advantage of TikTok users who’ve realized that buying likes can earn their TikTok posts huge new audiences.

The Risk of Buying Fake Likes

The Internet is notorious for harboring rip-off artists. Many have discovered they can make quick money by using bots to generate fake TikTok likes (which aren’t linked to real users). They look great in your TikTok account for a few minutes — but they’re quickly deleted by the TikTok algorithms and don’t do you any good. Using them can get your account deleted, too.

When shopping for likes, you have to find a social media marketing service that delivers real TikTok likes, which are engagements that come from real people with accounts on the platform. Only a relatively small number of TikTok likes services can provide them, and we’ll get to our recommendations shortly.

First, let’s explain why purchasing TikTok likes is crucial for growing your TikTok videos’ exposure, and for building your account’s popularity and importance.

How Buying Likes Triggers TikTok Growth

It may seem odd that purchased likes can help your TikTok account — and it is. The easiest way to explain it is with bullet points.

● So many videos are uploaded to the social media platform every day that the system can’t show all of them equally on users’ feeds. There has to be a system to allocate visibility.

● Here’s what happens: the algorithms award large audiences to TikTok’s most popular accounts and videos — and most people don’t have popular accounts.

● “Popular” videos are determined by their engagement rates, a metric that measures likes and other interactions.

● If users want their content to be seen by lots of random users, their only real option is to boost the engagement rates for their posts.

● Buying likes does just that. The influx of genuine TikTok likes sends engagement rates soaring, the algorithms give them bigger audiences, and large numbers of people see their videos for the first time.

● If they’ve posted compelling, high-quality content, they’ll start racking up large numbers of likes and adding lots of new TikTok fans.

That’s how purchased likes lead to organic growth on the TikTok platform. Simply creating great TikTok content won’t do it. And old-school growth methods like optimizing TikTok profiles and TikTok usernames, using lots of hashtags, and promoting videos on other social media accounts don’t bring in lots of subscribers anymore.

Influencers and businesses have built their TikTok presences by buying likes, and it can work for anyone who finds reputable sources of authentic TikTok likes.

We recommend these 14 service providers.

1. Twicsy

You won’t find a better likes service than Twicsy. Their real, high-quality TikTok likes deliver the strongest boost in exposure and organic growth you can find, their selection of packages is terrific, and the customer experience they provide is simply outstanding.

Let’s start with experience. Twicsy spent years as the industry’s leading supplier of Instagram followers, likes and views, before expanding to TikTok services when that platform became available outside of Asia. That allowed them to develop an unparalleled understanding of the best ways to source and deliver TikTok likes packages that really work.

You can choose from packages ranging from 50 genuine likes (great for newer accounts) to 10,000 likes from active users (which will juice already-popular posts from large accounts). There’s instant delivery, and the very affordable prices are never higher than those charged by other high-end competitors.

Ordering is 100% secure thanks to full encryption and secure servers, all popular payment methods (PayPal, Apple Pay, debit and credit cards including MC and Visa) can be used at checkout, there’s a very reasonable refund policy, and the customer support team can help 24/7 with occasional delivery issues, suggestions, or the creation of custom packages.

The most important measure of a service, though, is the results they provide. And Twicsy’s likes generate the most powerful boost for visibility and organic growth that any service can offer. Twicsy is the TikTok provider setting the standard for everyone else.

Buy genuine TikTok likes from Twicsy — click here

2. Buzzoid

We said in our last review that you won’t find a better provider than Twicsy. That’s true — but Buzzoid is so close that it almost seems like the two are equal. Only the slightly lesser average results many customers see from Buzzoid is what lands them in the number two spot.

Don’t believe us? The details of Buzzoid’s service are almost identical.

● More than a dozen years of experience delivering social media engagements

● 100% real likes from real TikTok users

● Packages from 50-10,000 likes

● Fast delivery times

● Very reasonable prices

● Speedy and secure user experience

● 24-hour customer support reps

That defines a top-notch TikTok likes service, and the growth they provide for customers’ visibility and fan bases is excellent. A small majority of those who’ve tried both Buzzoid and Twicsy say Buzzoid’s results don’t quite measure up — but a sizeable minority have found that they actually see better results from Buzzoid. We’d call that as close to a tie as you can get.

Buy genuine TikTok likes from Buzzoid — click here

3. TokMatik and Rushmax

And this is an actual tie.

These two providers only began delivering high-quality, real TikTok likes, followers, and views once the platform became available in the West. Even so, they’ve each quickly built services that are on the verge of challenging our top two recommended options.

You can purchase between 50 and 10,000 genuine TikTok likes from TokMatik and Rushmax, at very similar, fair prices and delivered rapidly. The ordering process is completely secure and a breeze to navigate, there are multiple payment options, support is available around the clock, and customer satisfaction ratings are just as strong as they are for Twicsy and Buzzoid.

You probably won’t see the same levels of growth from either TokMatik or Rushmax — yet. But they’re already very close to the industry leaders by that measure, just a few percentage points lower. And with the rapid development of their services, it may not be much longer before we see a virtual four-way tie at the top of these rankings.

TokMatik and Rushmax are excellent providers that are still on the rise.

Our other recommended services can’t match the top four we’ve reviewed, but they all supply real TikTok likes that won’t put your account in any danger. We’ve chosen to explain the areas where these providers need to improve in these mini-reviews.

5. TheIGPros: If you didn’t have to wait hours for your likes to arrive, this service would have scored higher.

6. DVY Labs: An excellent service, but they drastically overcharge for engagements.

7. InstaShop: High-quality likes and service, but only moderate results.

8. Elite Insta: If you want to pay for an expensive monthly likes service, this is the one to use.

9. Boostify: Another provider that struggles with timely delivery of quality likes.

10. InstaMiracle: A very average service that provides limited growth.

12. Follower Flow: You’ll see decent results one time, but not the next.

13. Genius Gram: Geo-targeted likes are pricey and don’t help very much.

14. Lift Likes: Budget-priced likes that trigger low levels of organic growth.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Likes: FAQ

Q: Why does TikTok allow this?

A: We don’t have any inside information, but what we do know is that there’s almost always a way to get around restrictions. TikTok has to have some method of deciding which videos get the most exposure on the platform, and since they’ve decided that popularity is the benchmark, the route that works is making your videos look popular. If you buy real TikTok likes, the algorithms can’t distinguish between the authentic users who discover your content and like it, and the authentic users a provider delivers to your account. There’s really nothing they can do — and it’s not against the app’s rules.

Q: Should I buy TikTok likes instead of TikTok followers?

A: They each play different roles in jumpstarting organic growth, so they each can help in different ways. Influencers and content creators who’ve used purchased interactions to become popular and important on the platform usually start by purchasing followers, which boosts exposure for their entire accounts. They then send likes (and TikTok views) to their most popular posts to boost engagement rates and provide those videos with even greater exposure. The combination brings in the largest possible number of new TikTok fans.

Q: Is building a larger audience the only reason to buy likes and video views?

A: No, they help in other ways as well. Having a high likes count tells surfers that your videos are popular with other users, giving them “social proof” that it’s worth their time to stop and see what the excitement’s all about. That increases conversion rates dramatically. And the higher engagement rates produced by purchased likes and views make it much more likely that your content will earn a spot on the app’s For You page or even go viral.

Q: Does this approach work for businesses as well?

A: Absolutely. Most of the companies that have large presences on TikTok buy likes and other interactions as an important element of their online marketing strategies. The wider reach their content receives lets them reach large numbers of potential customers, making it easier to build brands and attract new leads and customers at a very attractive return on investment.

Q: Is this going to get me into trouble?

A: There’s no risk to your TikTok account as long as you’re sure to purchase only real TikTok likes. You’re only in danger of being penalized or being banned from the app if you send fake likes to your account. (And buying TikTok likes isn’t illegal; there are no laws anywhere in the world governing the use of social media engagements.)

Q: How do I find a trustworthy likes provider?

A: It’s not easy. The scammers selling fake interactions do everything they can to fool you into thinking they sell real likes, going as far as to post fake customer reviews praising their services. If you don’t know someone who’s already bought TikTok engagements and can suggest a reputable vendor, we recommend starting with the high-quality services we’ve reviewed. They all deliver 100% real likes from active users on the platform which will keep your account safe.