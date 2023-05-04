Chiropractic experts Dr. Jesse Burrini & Dr. Stuart Levin: What does a typical Chiropractic visit include?

During the first visit to a Chiropractor, the doctor will review the initial patient intake form and take a detailed history of the patient. The doctor will then perform an examination including vital signs, range of motion, reflexes and palpation of the spine. Depending on the examination findings, the doctor will discuss the results of the examination and discuss how we can help you. Some conditions may require further evaluation with x-rays of your spine or areas of complaint in order to better diagnosis your condition. Depending on the situation the doctor may elect to use electric muscle stimulation (EMS), massage, intersegmental traction, ultrasound, ice or heat. The therapeutic modalities will be followed by a mild Chiropractic adjustment to the spine in order to correct spinal misalignments. Following the treatment, the doctor will provide the patient with a treatment plan to help the patient reach their goals.