$!Double S Smokehouse brings mouthwatering BBQ and unbeatable specials to Augusta

Double S Smokehouse is doubling down on the fun and food at Skylands Stadium. And you don’t need to wait for a gameday to indulge: the pitmasters are serving up freshly smoked brisket, wings, steaks, burgers and more for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Mondays.
“Their new location is very nice. Both indoor and outdoor seating available,” noted local foodie Gary H. in a recent Google review. “The food was great. I’ll be back for sure.”
The popular restaurant is known for its incredible fall-off-the-bone barbecue and hefty servings. And now, the Augusta location is bringing even more ambiance to the table with its expansive outdoor patio, offering diners a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere where they can gather with loved ones over freshly smoked barbecue.
The new restaurant is now open Wednesdays through Mondays, and even offers online ordering. Double S Smokehouse offers incredible weekday dinner specials and happy hours.
Half Priced Mondays
One of the best times to stop into Double S Smokehouse for a bite is on Monday, when appetizers are half off all day long.
Enjoy a Bavarian Pretzel with homemade beer cheese and an order of smoked brussels sprouts on the patio. Or, get together with friends to watch the game inside over a beer, BBQ fries, and pulled pork egg rolls.
Weekday Drink Deals
On weekdays, happy hour runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Select beer, wine and margaritas are buy one get one free.
Wednesday Wing Night
Locals flock to the smokehouse on Wednesdays for 75 cent wings on Wing Night. A five-star Google review posted by Jeremiah S. last week called the special “unbeatable deal in these times,” and said Double S Smokehouse’s signature wings were “big and meaty.”
They’re smoked and crisped to perfection, and are smothered in your favorite sauce: bourbon, homemade barbecue, buffalo, or garlic parm.
A prime location
On Thursdays, Double S Smokehouse offers its Oven Roasted Prime Rib dinner special, featuring juicy prime rib and your choice of two signature sides. And while the portions are large (prepare for leftovers), it will still be hard to choose from the drool-worthy side options: garlic mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, collard greens with bacon, cornbread...the list goes on.
Double S Smokehouse is open now in Augusta, New Jersey at Skylands Stadium. Visit Wednesdays through Mondays for lunch or dinner to enjoy the best barbecue in Northern New Jersey:
Double S Smokehouse: Augusta
Address: 94 Championship Place (Skylands Stadium) Augusta, NJ 07822
Phone: 973-250-3000
Double S Smokehouse: Warwick
Address: 49 Oakland Ave, Warwick, NY 10990
Phone: 845-324-8522
Website & Social Media:
doublessmokehouse.com
@doublessmokehouse
fb.com/doublessmokehouse