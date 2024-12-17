Family Business Grows, Meeting Community’s Needs for Over 50 Years

When Tom Schoonmaker started his Parsippany based lawn care service in 1974, he had no idea his one-man operation would grow into what is now Tomco Construction, Inc., one of New Jersey’s premier site development companies.
After establishing Tomco Construction over decades of successful operations, the Schoonmaker family founded Jefferson Recycling in Lake Hopatcong in 2012. In addition to these two businesses, the Schoonmaker’s have founded or acquired additional companies over the years, including Cavalier Environmental Services, a material reclamation facility and transfer station; Phoenix Rubber, a tire recycling company; and North Jersey Advertising, which owns and operates digital billboards throughout the area.
Jefferson Recycling grows with the community:
Since its inception as a NJ Licensed Class B Recycling Facility, Jefferson Recycling quickly expanded its scope of services to provide dumpster rentals and waste disposal, as well as the sale of landscape materials (mulch, decorative stone, topsoil etc.), and hardscape materials (brick and stone pavers, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, etc.) to both retail and wholesale customers alike.
This rapid growth has been fueled by Jefferson Recycling’s commitment to servicing all phases of a project. From concept to clean-up, Jefferson Recycling is there with a single call. Local contractors and homeowners alike trust Jefferson Recycling to provide fair pricing, quality materials and unbeatable customer service. For those in need of assistance with installations, Jefferson Recycling’s professional staff maintains a roster of trusted contractors who can help get the job done right.
Jefferson Recycling is also very active in the local community, and has been a proud sponsor of various organizations, including local non-profits, Police Benevolent Associations (PBAs), countless youth sports teams, the NJ State Fair at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, and the Sussex County Miners to name a few. It is this commitment to the community that has helped establish Jefferson Recycling as a local business leader in both Morris and Sussex Counties.
Jefferson Recycling remains dedicated to the values that helped define the company from the beginning and will continue to expand on these concepts in the future. Please contact Jefferson Recycling with any questions you may have regarding their services at 973-361-1589.