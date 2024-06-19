x
Public Notice: Byram Townhip Board of Education 2024 Calendar of Meetings

| 19 Jun 2024 | 02:42

    At the Reorganization Meeting held on January 3, 2024 the Byram Township Board of Education approved the following Calendar of Meetings:

    Meetings are held at the Byram Township Lakes School STEM Lab unless otherwise noted: 11 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope, NJ 07874

    Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

    Action may be taken at all meetings.

    • January 3, 2024 Reorganization Meeting

    • January 17, 2024

    • February 14, 2024

    • March 6, 2024

    • March 27, 2024 – Open Public Budget Meeting – To be held in the BLES Cafeteria

    • April 17, 2024

    • May 8, 2024

    • May 29, 2024 Emergency Meeting

    • June 20, 2024 THURSDAY

    • July 17, 2024

    • August 14, 2024

    • September 18, 2024

    • October 16, 2024

    • November 13, 2024

    • December 11, 2024

    • January 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Reorganization Meeting

    The above schedule is subject to change. Adequate notice of additional meetings and/or changes will be given in accordance with existing law.

    NANCY DERISO Business Administrator/Board Secretary

    Updated 6/13/24