Public Notice: Byram Townhip Board of Education 2024 Calendar of Meetings

At the Reorganization Meeting held on January 3, 2024 the Byram Township Board of Education approved the following Calendar of Meetings:

Meetings are held at the Byram Township Lakes School STEM Lab unless otherwise noted: 11 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope, NJ 07874

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Action may be taken at all meetings.

• January 3, 2024 Reorganization Meeting

• January 17, 2024

• February 14, 2024

• March 6, 2024

• March 27, 2024 – Open Public Budget Meeting – To be held in the BLES Cafeteria

• April 17, 2024

• May 8, 2024

• May 29, 2024 Emergency Meeting

• June 20, 2024 THURSDAY

• July 17, 2024

• August 14, 2024

• September 18, 2024

• October 16, 2024

• November 13, 2024

• December 11, 2024

• January 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Reorganization Meeting

The above schedule is subject to change. Adequate notice of additional meetings and/or changes will be given in accordance with existing law.

NANCY DERISO Business Administrator/Board Secretary

Updated 6/13/24