$!The ultimate staycation: nine days of affordable family fun at the fair

The New Jersey State Fair / Sussex County Farm and Horse Show returns Friday, August 5. The event spans nine days this summer, and with a packed schedule of entertainment, this year’s New Jersey State Fair tagline rings true: there is more to do in ‘22.
Affordable family fun
Despite rising energy costs associated with hosting the event, the New Jersey State Fair did not raise online prices to keep the fair affordable for families. Tickets are just $1 more at the gate in 2022 than they were last year, but the discounted online prices remain the same. They can be purchased in advance by clicking here.
More to do in ‘22
The nine day event features endless entertainment -- nearly all of which is included in the admission cost. When purchasing advance admission tickets online, it’s only $4 for children, $5 for seniors, and $10 for adults to get into the fair. Here’s just a handful of activities and entertainment included with admission:
• Meet countless animals across six barns and a petting zoo: from cows and pigs, to bunnies, goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, llamas and more
• Live woodcutting demonstrations
• The Hot Dog Pig Races: root for your favorite piglet at this fair staple
• The Lumberjack Competition: watch local lumber jacks & jills chop wood, fell trees, and roll logs as fast as they can
• The Horse Show
• Garden and agricultural exhibits
• Learn how to milk a cow at the Milking Parlor
• Take in local art and history: from paintings and photography, to quilts and historical artifacts
• Sports bike stunt show
Extra fun
A handful of activities at the fair are not covered by admission fees and are available at an added cost, like the demolition derby and carnival rides.
• The Carnival: The Fair’s opening day on Friday, August 5 is “Dollar Day” at the carnival, when all rides are one dollar. Otherwise, ride tickets are $3 for two tickets, $15 for a sheet of 11 tickets, $25 for a sheet of 22 tickets, or $55 for a sheet of $55 tickets. There’s also the option to get a mega passes ($30 for adults, $25 for kids), which are unlimited ride bracelets that include fair admission -- but they must be purchased in advance online or at the Fairgrounds Administration Building by August 4.
• The Demolition Derby: There are two Demolition Derbies Sunday, August 7 and Monday, August 8. Each derby has Reserved and General Admission tickets available ($13 - $15). Getting tickets in advance online is highly recommended.
• The Monster Truck Show: There is one Monster Truck Show - Tuesday, August 9. This show has Reserved and General Admission tickets ($10 - $16). Getting tickets in advance online is highly recommended.
• The Garden State Marketplace: a marketplace of local craft vendors selling everything from spices and teas to candles, home accents, furniture and more. It’s free to browse.
• Delicious food: from fried Oreos, funnel cake and ice cream, to Philly cheesesteaks, loaded baked potatoes, empanadas, and much more.