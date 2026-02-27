Art Gallery exhibition to celebrate transformation through art

The Art Gallery at Sussex County Community College will host Metamorphosis, an exhibition from the Skylands Museum of Art celebrating transformation through myth, imagination and storytelling.

The college’s art gallery regularly showcases work by professional artists, faculty and students across the visual, performing and literary arts, serving as a cultural destination for the community.

Metamorphosis features more than two dozen new sculptures, paintings and prints created by nine artists also exhibited at the Skylands Museum of Art. Drawing inspiration from myths and fairy tales, the exhibition explores themes of change, courage and personal transformation.

Through detailed works and imaginative interpretations, participating artists invite viewers to reflect on universal experiences that shape identity and personal growth. The exhibition highlights resilience, evolution and the beauty found in life’s transitions.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Art Gallery, Building C. The event is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required at skylandsmuseum.org/events/meta-opening/form.

The exhibition will be on display during regular gallery hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free.