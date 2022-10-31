Art society to showcase Laura Martinez-Bianco

The Sussex County Art Society will host a program showcasing the talents of Laura Martinez-Bianco on Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way (in Hampton township), Newton.

The public and prospective new members are welcome to attend. The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month except for July and August. Their meetings vary from demonstrations of invited professional artists, to critiques of members’ artwork or classes in watercolors or acrylics .

“I am drawn to landscapes, capturing and preserving the views that have been seen over the years by so many,” Martinez-Bianco said. “On location I work in pastels. I focus on that specific time of day when the light, color and atmosphere changes everything. Pastels afford me the use of pure pigment colors. The mark each pastel makes directly from my hand is exciting to me. In my studio I create with encaustic, a molten wax and fire technique that has energy and spontaneity. Whether in the studio or on site, each of my paintings is a challenge to record that moment in time. “

Martinez Bianco has won numerous awards for her work; including 2021 Best Landscape of Artists on Location, Knoxville, TN and 2019 People’s Choice award, Hartford Plein Air Festival. She also actively competes in Plein Air art competitions. Her latest event occurred in San Angelo, Texas this past October. She also conducted in August a series of Plein Air classes with the Wallkill River School and has lead

workshops for artists in Cape Cod and abroad in Italy.