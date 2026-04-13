Béla Fleck’s BEATrio highlights weekend music lineup

Friday, April 17

Jeiris Cook kicks things off at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with a soulful set at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road., welcomes Joe Biglin for a solo set; Dave & John Acoustic perform at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284; and Sick Star Nation rocks out at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Béla Fleck: BEATrio at 8 p.m. Enjoy original repertoire, much of it collaboratively written, blending banjo, drums, and harp. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At the same time, Frank Porcelli takes the stage at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., and Mike Patrick brings his blend of country, folk, rock, blues, and gospel to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, April 18

Sue Polcer opens with a keyboard rock and folk set at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr.

At the Lafayette House, Erin McKenna provides the dinner entertainment at 6 p.m., while Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, hosts Any Way You Want It, a Journey tribute band.

No Direction plays covers at Skylands starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., John Murphy brings his solo acoustic set to McQ’s Pub, while Little Nikki’s Radio brings high-energy rock to Brick & Brew.

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Soul Asylum Acoustic, with Trapper Schoepp, takes the stage at The Newton Theatre at 8 p.m.

Cap off the night at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., with acoustic classic rock from Chris Perelli.

Sunday, April 19

Unwind with an acoustic blues set from Jeiris Cook at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Walter Trout stops at The Newton Theatre with a powerful set he describes as “therapy.” Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Wednesday, April 22

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. with Wind Up Monkey at Blue Arrow Farm.

At 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora hosts karaoke night at the Homestead Rest.

Thursday, April 23

Felix and the Cats take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Carolyn Jackson brings her acoustic selections to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd.

At 7 p.m., Rob Canillo and Susan bring a fusion of Americana and classic rock to Krogh’s.