Dave Yarrington to provide music at Sussex County Board of Agriculture Chicken BBQ

Dave Yarrington will provide live music at the Sussex County Board of Agriculture’s Chicken BBQ from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Yarrington, a music and band teacher, performed with bands for 20 years before pursuing a solo career. He features classic songs from the 1960s through today, including music familiar to audiences of all ages.

The Chicken BBQ will be held at the BBQ Pavilion at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $22 in advance and can be purchased through the Sussex County Board of Agriculture website or for $25 at the door.