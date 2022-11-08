Historical society plans 225th township anniversary celebrations

The Byram Township Historical Society knows how to plan a birthday party, and they’re even starting early!

Festivities for the township, which turns 225 in February 2023, begin on Friday, Nov. 18, with the Spirit of Byram Whiskey & Bourbon Tasting Event from 7-9 p.m. at Byram Township Fire Department’s Cranberry Lake Firehouse on Route 206. This event is the first in a series planned to celebrate Byram’s anniversary of incorporation in 1798, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy in the coming months.

Byram Township Historical Society Trustee Suzy von Lengerke says the Spirit of Byram event and all of 2023’s upcoming events are about community.

“We want to get people together after more than two years apart,” von Lengerke said, “Creating events where people can meet their neighbors, reconnect with old friends and make new ones—that’s what these celebrations are going to be about.”

While the Spirit of Byram event is only for those 21 and older, there are plenty of activities planned for 2023 for area residents of all ages. Founder’s Day, a family camp-out at Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation, a 5K Fun Run, and a Greater Byram History Day at Waterloo Village are all on the slate, and still more events are in the works. The Historical Society wants to emphasize that these happenings aren’t just for Byram residents, either.

“We’d love for neighbors from other towns to join us,” von Lengerke said, “We’re excited about celebrating. We want to share this with everyone and welcome people into Byram who want to see what our community has to offer.”

The Spirit of Byram to offer guided tastings and delicious local food.

Event attendees will learn about the history of barrel-aged bourbon from John Henry, a former brand ambassador for Johnny Walker and Maker’s Mark bourbon. Henry’s background in acting and public speaking will make for an entertaining evening, where guests will:

· Taste a selection of bourbons to discover the flavor nuances that go beyond the smokiness to its more subtle essences such as honey, spice, fruit, tobacco, and oak

· Discover how to properly taste and experience how to genuinely enjoy America’s native spirit

· Food pairings prepared by local purveyors, including Stonewood Tavern, The Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, and Family Kitchen Ravioli

Attendees will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for a limited number of gift baskets, and all proceeds from the event will support the Byram Township Historical Society. ShopRite of Byram is a Platinum Sponsor of the Spirit of Byram.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets online at www.bths.us/event or email info@bths.us. Early bird tickets are $60 per person until Nov. 14; tickets purchased after that date are $70 per person.